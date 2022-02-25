Cuban President Diaz-Canel visits eastern Guantanamo province

On his Twitter account, the Cuban president wrote that he is in “the beautiful land of Guaso” to visit the province together with the head of Government, Manuel Marrero, and the Council of Ministers “to tour the province, meet with the people and help solve problems.”

The head of State added that this is the third government visit to the territory since 2018, in which they will also evaluate the progress of the main programs and policies promoted by the Government.

According to the Presidency, Diaz-Canel began his work agenda in Guantanamo at the Argeo Martinez sugar mill, in Manuel Tames municipality, where he checked the yield during the current sugar harvest.

Diaz-Canel also visited the water treatment plant, which supplies drinking water to 70 percent of the population in the municipal capital.

The plant benefited from an investment that allowed automating the processes and increasing its purification capacity, according to the Presidency of the Republic.

For his part, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero checked the province’s tourism development during a meeting with authorities from that sector at the Porto Santo Hotel, in the city of Baracoa, the first village founded in Cuba by the Spaniards in 1511.

jg/etc/mem/mlp

lgl/Prensa Latina