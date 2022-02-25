Commemoration of the anniversary of the resumption of the Liberation War

Floral wreaths by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz and the First Secretary of the Party and President Miguel Díaz-Canel, presided this February 24 at the Mausoleum of José Martí the ceremony of remembrance of the resumption of the island’s War of Independence.

In front of the tomb of the National Hero in the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery, offerings were also placed on behalf of the President of the National Assembly, Esteban Lazo, and the Cuban people.

Top authorities of the Party and Government in the province and representatives of political and mass organizations of the territory attended the military ceremony.

Students from the Camilo Cienfuegos Military School laid the floral wreaths and made the guard in honor of Jose Marti, the leader, and organizer of the so-called Necessary War initiated on February 24, 1895.

From emigration and as the highest representative of the Cuban Revolutionary Party, Marti had organized the insurrection in Oriente and the rest of the country.

To achieve his independence, Martí relied on the most important figures of the previous heroic actions and successfully structured a movement that responded to his orders without hesitation.

lgl/Radio Havana Cuba