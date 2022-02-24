Cuban Book Chamber confirms that Cuba’s largest cultural event will take place in April

The Cuban Book Chamber has confirmed that the 30th Havana’s International Book Fair will take place in April 2022, again with the slogan ‘Leer es crecer’ (Reading is growing), at its traditional venues –San Carlos de La Cabaña 19th century military complex and Old Havana.

The literary event will this time pay tribute to Cuban writers Carilda Oliver Labra and Jesús Orta Ruiz (el Indio Naborí) on their 100th birthday anniversary, also to Cuban National Poet Nicolás Guillén on his 120th birthday anniversary, to the 140th anniversary of the publication of José Martí’s poetry book ‘Ismaelillo’, and the novel ‘Cecilia Valdés’ or ‘La Loma del Ángel’ by Cirilo Villaverde.

Cuba’s book fiesta will have Mexico as guest country of honor, which organizers view as a unique opportunity for Cuban readers and public in general to learn more about the sister nation’s rich literature and culture in general, as well as for artists and cultural institutions from the two nations to strengthen exchanges and develop joint projects.

As it is traditional, once the Havana chapter of the international book fair closes, it will begin its traveling segment with literary events in all major cities across the country.

The book fair, the largest cultural event in Cuba, takes place every year in February, but it was cancelled in 2021 and was also postponed this year, owing to the epidemiological situation generated by the Covid-19 pandemic in our country and around the world.

Despite the change of dates, organizers are confident that the top event of the Cuban publishing sector will maintain its position as a stage of excellence for literature, authors, editors, translators, designers, illustrators, distributors and the general public.

lgl/Radio Havana Cuba