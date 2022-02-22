Latin Institute of Music dedicates album to Cuban Alicia Alonso

The Latin Music Institute (ILM, in Spanish) is celebrating its 101st anniversary with an album that pays tribute to prima ballerina assoluta Alicia Alonso and extols the legacy of Cuba’s eternal Giselle.

According to ILM president Daniel Martin, the 12-song album is entitled “Alicia” and is the first co-production between Empresa de Grabaciones y Ediciones Musicales (EGREM) and ILM.

He explained that it is an eclectic collection of songs recorded between the end of the last century and 2019, and features masterful performances by musicians Chucho Valdes, Beatriz Marquez and the collaboration of intellectuals such as Miguel Barnet.

ILM cultural ambassadors Frank Fernandez, Edesio Alejandro (Cuba) and Jorge Saade (Ecuador), as well as honorary members Cristian Alejandro and Jeronimo Sada (Mexico) will also participate in this album.

Martin is the album’s producer, author and performer. Hjandy Cantero was the curator and EGREM was in charge of sound design and mastering, masterfully combining recordings from four decades apart.

“Alicia” will compete in the Cubadisco 2022 International Fair and will be officially launched in Havana later this year.

lgl/Prensa Latina