Casa de las Americas opens debates on Latin American women

The International Colloquium «Times and setback in the history and culture of the Latin American and Caribbean women,» sponsored by the Casa de las Americas, explores the multiplicity of facets of the feminist movements.

The theoretical event is part of the Women’s Studies Program and, in its 28th edition, convenes professors from Mexico, the United States, Canada, Italy and Cuba to open several debates regarding the social historical development during the panels that deal with from late 18th century to our 21st century, and the unexpected Covid-19 pandemic.

The Colloquium will expose, until Feb 24, the scope and challenges women face nowadays, especially the Cuban women, in the voice of Luisa Campuzano, a specialist in Classical Literature from the University of Havana and Doctor in Classical Philology from the University of Bucharest, who will deliver the opening and closing remarks at the Havana-based event.

Founded in 1994, the Casa’s Women’s Studies Program promotes a critical approach to the history and culture of the Latin American and Caribbean women from the 16th century to the present day and makes the cultural production visible through colloquiums, conferences, courses, exhibitions and the publication of books.

