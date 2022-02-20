Havana hosted the first Nationalities Fair of Universities

Havana’s Prado was full of color and music on Saturday for the first Nationalities Fair, which brought together all the universities of the Cuban capital in a great celebration of cultures and traditions.

Under the slogan Regalando Amor (Giving Love), students from more than 100 countries gathered in the emblematic promenade of the capital to exhibit objects, dishes, books and costumes related to the cultures and traditions of the five regions of the world: Africa, Europe, Asia, America and Oceania/Australia.

The initiative was promoted by the University Student Federation (FEU, in Spanish) and the Latin American School of Medicine, precisely to celebrate that mixture of regions and brotherhood in that educational center, the result of Fidel Castro’s thought and political will.

According to Migdiala Charon, FEU’s Secretary of International Relations, the project was previously carried out in universities with the presence of international students, but it made its debut Saturday with the participation of all the centers of this level of education in Havana.

With the clear premise of strengthening the bonds of friendship, solidarity among the nations of the world and creating a more equitable and inclusive world, Charon said that this time the fair is dedicated to FEU’s 100th anniversary and the 60th anniversary of the Young Communist League.

mh/aph/mem/yrv

nyr/PL