Cuba is modernizing seismological service

Cuba continues modernizing the National Seismological Service, which will strengthen monitoring tasks in this Caribbean country.

Deputy Technical Director at the National Center for Seismological Research, Enrique Arango, explained that Cuba had several stations in different provinces by the end of 2021.

There were 36 pieces of equipment integrated into the accelerograph network: 27 of them were located in Santiago de Cuba and the other nine in Pilon, Caimanera, Moa, Rio Carpintero, Maisi and other localities.

Their function, Arango noted, is to measure ground acceleration values at the very moment a moderate or strong earthquake occurs.

These records are very useful to implement future urban planning actions, conduct studies on seismic wave behavior and determine how the ground responds. These are elements that must be taken into account in the design of new buildings, he said.

A relevant result is the implementation of the tsunami warning system at the central station based on the detection of earthquakes that can potentially generate those dangerous events, Arango noted.

