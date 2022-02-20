Cinematheque of Cuba joins 14th Havana Biennial

Cinemateca de Cuba (Cinematheque of Cuba) made an interesting selection of films to join the 14th edition of the Havana Biennial, which is screening its second curatorial experience in this capital on Saturday.

The initiative is called “Oil films for the Havana Biennial: art and society” and will run through the second half of February at Cine 23 y 12 in Havana, which premiered the film “At Eternity’s Gate” (2018) on opening day.

The film, directed by Julian Schnabel, was chosen for the opening because it is a new approach to the tormented life of the brilliant Dutch painter, portrayed by the versatile actor Willem Dafoe, according to organizers.

For the occasion, the executive committee said, they chose “a set of significant works on contemporary art, documentaries and fiction films, as well as biographies of artists such as the famous Basquiat and Artemisia, an Italian Baroque painter of historical and religious themes.”

Some of the films are “Blurred Lines: Inside the Art World” (Barry Avrich, 2017), “Lightning Lesson” (Alejandro Lubezki, 2007), “Never Look Away” (Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, 2018), “The Square” (Ruben Östlund, 2017) and “La belle noiseuse”(Jacques Rivette, 1991).

