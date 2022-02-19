Technological innovation prize awarded to Cuban pulmonary ventilator

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA) granted the National Award for Technological Innovation to the Cuban Emergency Ventilation Project, it was reported on Friday.

The information, released on social media by the Center for Neurosciences (CNEURO), revealed that the award was given to the device, known as Pcuvente and whose primary use is aimed at emergency mechanical ventilation in adult patients.

As one of its managers, telecommunications engineer Ernesto Velarde referred that its use proved to be of great help in intensive care units, recovery rooms and during transfer inside or outside a hospital.

The tool will allow Cuba to give a greater response to patients in need of controlled or assisted ventilation.

Likewise, it alleviates the burden of having to use other similar equipment that has higher benefits and is necessary for intensive care units in a less complex situation, he pointed out.

This, in addition, takes advantage of the ease of use of manual resuscitation bags designed for cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Together with the development of Pcuvente, CNEURO is working on another ventilator known as the Ventipap, created for non-invasive respiratory support and which allows specialized personnel to regulate the concentration of oxygen supplied.

