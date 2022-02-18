Art Instructor’s Day evokes Olga Alonso’s legacy in Cuba

Cuba on Friday celebrates Art Instructor’s Day, as a tribute to the birth of Professor Olga Alonso, who was an example within the youth movement promoted by the leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro.

Alonso stood out for her work and effort as a member of the first National School of Art Instructors (ENIA), founded by the Commander-in-Chief in April 1961, whose aim was to fight against ignorance across the country.

The movement, which was developed in parallel to the epic National Literacy Campaign, would pave the way for the defense of the esthetic values outlined by the cultural policy of the Revolution and bring art to the communities, cultural centers and educational institutions.

Among those actions is the reopening in Havana of the Olga Alonso Cultural House as a tribute to the young graduate, who lost her life at the age of 19 due to an accident, and whose honor this celebration was established on February 18, 1964.

During the day, in which the creation of the Jose Marti Brigade in the 1990s is commemorated, a message action through Twitter takes place with the hashtag #MiBrigadaEstáAquí and messages to extol the noble work of its members.

According to its organizers, the Art Instructor’s Day is dedicated to the 77th anniversary of Alonso’s birth, the 170th anniversary of National Hero Jose Marti’s birth, the 60th anniversary of the Young Communist League and the 100th anniversary of the Federation of University Students.

lgl/Prensa Latina