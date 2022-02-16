Cuban President praises achievements of Cuban Science innovation Committee

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated the Innovation Committee of the Ministry of Public Health for its achievements in confronting COVID-19.

In a meeting with authorities from the sector Díaz-Canel said: «I congratulated the Committee for all the work it has done during this time. Its result shows how these innovation issues must be addressed: attending to and facing complex problems. It has been a strength for everything that has been achieved before COVID-19», stressed the President.

He added that pandemic times have been challenging for civilization, but they also led to learning, with great speed, about how to find ways to save a life. In the case of Cuba, an example of this is the proposal to improve the National Health System, based on Innovation.

On the occasion of the anniversary of this group, Ileana Morales, director of technological Innovation in the Ministry of Public Health, explained to the President that among the main results of this group is the Cuban model for fighting pandemics, the production of medicines, and the implementation of more than a thousand projects.

According to the experts, the Ministry advocates the search for innovations in intensive care units, the rescue of health institutes, and changes in primary care.

The first book of the Medical Sciences publishing house was presented at the meeting, which compiles scientific articles on the first 16 months of the pandemic.

lgl/Radio Havana Cuba