Cuba celebrates Art Instructors’ Day

The Art Instructor’s Day includes today an extensive program of activities that recognizes the work of the Jose Marti Brigade, committed to the beautiful profession of teaching art to the people.

Headquartered at the Jose Marti Cultural Society, the youth and cultural movement founded by the leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro 17 years ago will celebrate the meeting between generations to highlight the legacy of the founders and members of the Jose Marti Brigade (BJM).

Other commemorative activities will include the opening of the exhibition “Brigadista Soy” at the Belen Community Cultural Center, as well as the reopening of the Olga Alonso Cultural House, who became a reference as an art instructor and theater teacher for her meritorious achievements at the first National School of Art Instructors (ENIA).

Since 2004, the Brigade develops processes of appreciation, creation and promotion of art and literature, through workshops according to the different specialties and remains at the forefront in the defense of culture in the Caribbean nation.

Every February 18 Cuba celebrates its contribution to the houses of culture, schools and communities, in favor of the spiritual development of society following the premises of the vocation and artistic talent outlined by the Commander in Chief.

lgl/Prensa Latina