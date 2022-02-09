UN: Cuba urges commitment to peace and mutual respect

Cuba´s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) urged the world to support the Alliance of Civilizations, a group that promotes peace, multilateralism, dialogue and mutual respect, according to Cuban ambassador to UN Pedro Luis Pedroso, in the face of global rise in intolerance, discrimination and xenophobia.

During a meeting of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Group of Friends, Mr. Pedroso alluded to the significant role of that movement in moving forward towards a culture of peace, but also warned it cannot be achieved until multilateralism is privileged. It will not be reached as long as unilateral coercive measures -contrary to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and International Law- continue, he warned, while referring to the coercive measures imposed by the United States on Cuba and other countries opposing US hegemony.

The Cuban ambassador stressed the impossibility of achieving peace and a culture through the use of force and interference in internal affairs.

There can be no economic development or social justice for all without an environment of respect for our legitimate differences, sovereignty and self-determination, he stated.

Mr. Pedroso cited the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as another example, the one that will not be solved till the Zionist regime does not respect the right of the neighboring people to self-determination.

According to the Cuban diplomat, Palestine must have an independent and sovereign State with borders prior to 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

