Experts say Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccine for children has proven effective

Cuba’s Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) revealed that the results of the ‘Little Pinky’ pediatric clinical study confirm that the ‘Abdala’ vaccine, applied to children aged three to 18, has a great capacity to activate the immune system.

The scientific institution, creator of the immunogen, published on its social networks that the product was shown to induce high titers of anti-RBD IgG antibodies that inhibit the binding of RBD to the ACE-2 receptor and have neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2.

On October 27 last year, the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (Cecmed) approved the authorization for emergency use of the Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccine ‘Abdala’, for the pediatric population aged between two and 11 years. A three-dose schedule was designed for this group, with 14-day intervals between each application. «Likewise, infants from two years of age were included in the campaign,» said the regulatory authority, when evaluating the information provided by the manufacturer.

More than 500 children and adolescents participated in the clinical trials of ‘Abdala’, after which an increase in antibody titers of 99.15 percent was confirmed in children between three and 11 years of age, while in the 12 to 18 year-old group the percentage reached 92.28. Recently, the CIGB reported that it is working on a vaccine candidate for children under two years of age.

