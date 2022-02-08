Debates continue in Cuba at international congress Universidad 2022

Educational sciences in Latin America, the training of doctors and actions towards the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, are topics of the international congress University 2022, which continues its sessions in Cuba.

The event was inaugurated the day before with the conference “Government management based on science and innovation: advances and challenges”, by the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

During a tour of their exhibition spaces the head of state also acknowledged the results of the work of several universities in the country,.

The meeting will be held until next Friday at the Convention Palace of this capital, with the presence of delegates from 34 nations.

Other topics to be discussed during this day will be the fight against Covid-19 and the production of vaccines, the university-industry link in strategic sectors, population aging and gender equality, just to mention a few examples.

The director of International Relations of the Ministry of Higher Education (MES), María Victoria Villavicencio, recently informed that this congress will also be a space for the signing of collaboration agreements between Cuba, Russia, Bulgaria and Mexico.

According to MES statistics, 1,786 papers were selected out of the total number of papers received, including more than 200 from foreigners from some 20 countries who will participate virtually or in person.

This is the thirteenth edition of the congress, which since 1998 has hosted in Cuba the analysis of the most pressing issues that have an impact on higher education.

lgl/Prensa Latina