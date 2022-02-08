Cuban president ponders local development as Government’s axis

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel praised local development and the strengthening of communities as central strategies of his government, which finds advice for decision-making in science.

At the opening session of the International Congress of Higher Education University 2022, entitled Government management based on science and innovation: advances and challenges, the Cuban president explained that communication and creative resistance are pillars of this process.

The head of State emphasized popular participation, dialogue with various sectors, programs in communities considered vulnerable, visits by the Council of Ministers to the territories, and insisted on how the houses of higher learning support with the training of various actors.

In this sense, he highlighted the links between the knowledge sector, the production of goods and services, and public administration, as part of a strategy to face the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Science and innovation have an answer to everything,” he said, specifying how they influence public policies.

Diaz-Canel recalled the creation of a group of experts to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, which maintains systematic exchanges with the highest authorities of the country, as well as the foundation of the National Innovation Council.

He noted that these instances gave impetus to research projects, as they helped to mobilize knowledge, the capacities created and the use of these, in a context in which the threats against Cuba did not cease.

In this regard, the President highlighted the impact of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, intensified in the midst of the pandemic, which makes it difficult to acquire material resources to deal with the health emergency.

He highlighted the use in such conditions of the robust biotechnology industry, the health system and higher education, an alliance that allowed the country to have five vaccine candidates of its own against Covid-19 and currently have almost 88 percent of its population immunized with three doses.

Likewise, Diaz-Canel mentioned that the support of science made it possible to carry out clinical trials, make versions of protocols against the disease, develop biotechnological products, tools and scientific publications, in tune with the macro-programs and strategic axes in Cuba.

The relationship between the experts and the Government is intense, respectful and harmonious, and should be extended to address other problems, such as food sovereignty and nutritional education, said the Cuban head of State.

Delegates from some 34 countries are attending University 2022 starting today, which will meet at the Convention Center in this capital until next Friday, focused on the role of science and innovation for sustainable and inclusive development.

