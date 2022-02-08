Cinematheque of Cuba celebrates 62th anniversary

The Cinematheque of Cuba has conceived a screening calendar to celebrate its 62th anniversary, something that shows this institution’s premises regarding the balanced representation of genres, nationalities and trends.

A selection of French films based on that country’s literature and international classics are part of the agenda of the current week of celebration. They are basically comedy and drama movies.

According to Cubacine website, the screening program includes films such as Ôtez-moi d’un doute, Volver, Fiel and Chambre 212, related to fatherhood, the force of human beings’ commitments and ideals and starting over.

The Cinematheque will also screen international classics in high definition and several episodes of Noticiero ICAIC Latinoamericano (Latin American ICAIC News Reel).

Some of these films are Les quatre cents coups (1959), by François Truffaut; Grand Hotel (1932), by Edmund Goulding; Les enfants du paradis (1945), by Marcel Carné, and West Side Story, made by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins in 1961.

Cinematheque Director Luciano Castillo said that the institution is one of the pillars of Cuban culture “due to its movies, high number of followers and contribution to the national soul.”

Founded on February 6, 1960, and the only one of its kind in the Caribbean region, the Cinematheque of Cuba was founded as an institution attached to ICAIC in order to preserve and disseminate Cuba’s film heritage.

