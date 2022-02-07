Diaz-Canel urges to boost innovation in Cuba’s productive sector

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to promote innovation in the productive sector and develop an interest in science from an early age, at the International Congress of Higher Education University 2022.

At the opening session of the meeting, held at Havana’s Convention Center, the president stated that Cuba’s challenges are to train human capital, increase doctoral training and continue developing the sector of knowledge, which involves universities, municipal centers higher education and science institutions.

Diaz-Canel affirmed that Cuba’s public policies and regulatory conditions, as well as its long scientific tradition, “led us to conclude that we could defend the vision of science in government management,” which constitutes a pillar today in all areas, from the community to the presidency.

The head of State noted that it is a work system that allows the search for creative solutions in all sectors, public administration, education, culture, among others.

Referring to the conceptual foundations of this approach, Diaz-Canel stated that it is governed by the 2030 development plan, the dialogue with Cuban experts and scientists and the use of their criteria to evaluate and monitor policies and plans.

In this sense, it is essential to develop autonomous technological capacity in all possible areas and to produce everything that is reasonable and possible locally to substitute imports and generate exports, in addition to training public administration cadres on innovation management.

University 2022 will take place until next Friday with the participation of delegates from 34 countries.

According to the Organizing Committee, more than 3,400 papers will be presented, in the virtual and face-to-face modalities.

lgl/Prensa Latina