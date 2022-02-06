Cuba with four qualified to the World Indoor Athletics Championships in 2022

Photo: Taken from Cubanew / ACN

Yipsi Moreno, national commissioner of athletics, said in Havana that so far there are four Cuban athletes qualified for the World Indoor Championships, to be held in Belgrade, Serbia, from March 18 to 20.

From that group that has the minimum mark to attend the universal indoor event, stands out the long jumper Maikel Maikel Masso, bronze medalist at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, held last year.

The other three with confirmed tickets are the triple jumpers Liadagmis Povea and Leyanis Perez, as well as Roxana Gomez, 400 meters flat runner, Yipsi added.

In the case of Juan Miguel Echevarria (long jump), runner-up in Tokyo, he will not compete in Serbia because he returned to the preparation a few weeks ago, due to the recovery from the injury suffered in the Olympic Games, the commissioner emphasized.

In February, several competitions have already been confirmed for the Cuban athletes in the winter tour, while some of the island’s representatives are training in Castellon, Spain, she concluded.

amss/Taken from Cubanew / ACN