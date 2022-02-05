Geo-mining enterprise in eastern Cuba is exporting zeolite

Photo: Taken from Cubanew ACN

The enterprise Geominera Oriente exports to countries in America and Europe zeolite extracted from the San Andres deposit in the province of Holguin.

Thanks to the benefits of a maintenance and investment program, the plant, which has successfully certified both its product and its quality management system, meets the demand of the domestic and exports to foreign markets with a production of more than 20,000 tons of top-quality zeolite every year, according to Arturo Sacerio Martínez, a marketing specialist with the enterprise.

Every two years, Geominera Oriente holds the Cuban Zeolite Workshop, an international event for researchers, producers and marketers intended to learn about and promote the exploitation and use of the mineral.

For example, he said, zeolite is demanded in agriculture for purposes of soil improvement, as it can retain and release gases, water and nutrients. It is also used to produce fodder, as an organic fertilizer, and in poultry and pig farms thanks to its ability to absorb liquids and bad odors from waste, in addition to other benefits.

Geominera Oriente supplies other items such as calcium carbonate, packaged mortar, medicinal mining mud, bentonite and volcanic glass, as well as other highly demanded zeolite-based supplies like household detergents, lotions and toiletries.

