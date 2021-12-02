Rumors about Cuban passport denied

Photo: Taken from PL

The Directorate of Identification, Immigration and Foreigners, attached to the Ministry of the Interior, denied rumors about charges in freely convertible currency to get the Cuban passport, local television reported.

In a press release, the Directorate reported on the results of consultations in relation to the issuance of that document, in conditions of the new normal for the control of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the case of the current passport, it is an identity and citizenship document that is issued to Cuban citizens residing in the country and abroad who request it, noted the official communication published on the Directorate’s website.

It added that in the case of requests made in favor of minors under 18 years of age and people with disabilities, it is an essential requirement to accompany the authorization by both parents or legal guardians, formalized before a notary public or corresponding consul.

According to the press release, the procedures and formalities established by the Law to get a Cuban passport are the same up to now.

