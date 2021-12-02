Jue. Dic 2nd, 2021

Medical discharges exceed admissions due to Covid-19 in Cuba

Photo: Taken from RHC

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported Wednesday that in the last 24  hours, 229 medical discharges were granted, a figure higher than the number of people admitted due to Covid-19.

To detect COVID-19, the island´s molecular biology labs processed  18,275 samples and diagnosed 142  positive cases. There are currently 700 active cases.

The report states that in the last hours, only one death has been reported, and the total number of fatalities has reached 8,305.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020,  962,628 cases have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

