Photo: Taken from RHC

The president of the National Assembly of People’s Power, Esteban Lazo Hernández, convened the Eighth Ordinary Session of its Ninth Legislature for December 21st.

Starting at 9:00 a.m. on that date, deputies will gather at Havana’s Conference Center to focus their agendas and solutions on key issues for the country.

lgl/RHC

