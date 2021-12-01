Cuba warns about the threats of the current international situation

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez. Photo: Taken from RHC

The First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, addressed via video conference the celebration for the 20th anniversary of the United Russia party.

In his remarks, he said this international conference of parties was, more than a necessity, an urgency in the current situation, and warned that it is an indisputable reality that humanity is facing a complex and unpredictable international scenario, shaken by a multidimensional crisis, a consequence of a prolonged and unjust global order.

Diaz-Canel added that this scenario, together with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, has worsened the world’s problems and challenges.

He denounced that the international community is witnessing a new aggressive escalation by the United States and its allies, bent on imposing their global hegemony, increasing military expenditures, a growing threat to peace, and the resurgence of actions and languages of actions the so-called Cold War and fascism.

“The struggle for the domination and control of the planet’s natural resources is shifting, with all its crudeness, towards other dimensions of virtual space, while the enormous polarization in the distribution of wealth, social inequality, and world instability continue to deepen” expressed the Cuban leader.

He said that the economic, social, and financial crisis, which hits the least developed countries and the dispossessed majorities the hardest, is reproducing itself, deepening inequalities and poverty.

Díaz-Canel called attention to the increase in uncontrolled migration flows, international terrorism and regional and international conflicts.

lgl/RHC

