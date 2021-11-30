Cuba reinforces international controls against SARS-CoV-2 variant

Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health. Photo: Taken from PL

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health announced health control measures for international travelers, due to the outbreak of a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, called Omicron, in other parts of the world.

Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health, said that these measures will be implemented as of December 4.

Visitors coming from Botswana, Mozambique, Lesotho, South Africa, Namibia, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Eswatini (former Swaziland), where this strain has already been reported, must show a document indicating that they have been fully vaccinated.

Real-time PCR tests will be made upon arrival, but they will also have to show a negative test made 72 hours before traveling to Cuba, Dr. Duran explained.

Travelers from those countries will have to spend a seven-day quarantine in a hotel that will be used for that purpose, where accommodation and transportation expenses will be paid by the passenger.

A second PCR test will be made at the facility on the sixth day after arrival, and they will be discharged if the test is negative on the seventh day, Dr. Duran said.

Meanwhile, travelers from Israel, Belgium, Hong Kong, Egypt, Turkey and the rest of Sub-Saharan Africa will also have to comply with these measures, but not with the quarantine and a second PCR test.

