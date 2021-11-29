Solidarity with Cuba cannot be blocked

Photo: Taken from RHC

In several cities around the world, friends of Cuba and Cubans living abroad expressed their solidarity and demanded an end to the blockade imposed by the U.S. government on the Caribbean nation.

From Brussels it was reported that compatriots and Belgians in solidarity staged a caravan in the Atomium area, the most emblematic of that capital to demand the end of the blockade, and the same happened in other European, Latin American, and North American cities.

The initiative of the solidarity project Puentes de Amor (Bridges of Love), led by Cuban-American professor Carlos Lazo, in Miami, mobilized those who advocate the end of the blockade imposed by Washington on Cubans 60 years ago.

The participants drove through the streets of that city and other cities with Cuban and U.S. flags and banners demanding that President Biden fulfill his promise to end the sanctions improved by former President Donald Trump.

lgl/Radio Havana Cuba

Impactos: 17