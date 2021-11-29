Second Cuba 2021 Business Forum gets underway

Photo: Taken from RHC

The Second Edition of the Cuba 2021 Business Forum got underway this Monday. The event provides a space for exchange between national and foreign executives and the new Cuban economic actors.

The hybrid meeting (face-to-face and virtual) will last until December 2. Its goals include continuing the promotion of trade and investment in the island and informing on the process of transformations in the Cuban economy.

Likewise, publicizing the main export products and business opportunities in priority sectors such as biopharmaceuticals, tourism, and agri-food.

Deputy Prime Minister Alejandro Gil, Cuba’s Minister of Economy and Planning, delivered a keynote address focussing on the transformations of the economy, updating and results of the implementation of the National Development Plan 2030.

One of the novelties of the event is a virtual fair that will allow entrepreneurs to exhibit their products through the Forum’s platform.

Also, one of the Business Forums will include the participation of Cubans living abroad who are interested in investing in the island.

Recently, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, gave details on how the new portfolio of opportunities opens spaces for small financing as an alternative to favor the growth of municipalities.

He also highlighted that the business portfolio to be presented in this II Forum has attractive novelties for projects with foreign capital.

Among them, the elimination of the obligation of majority Cuban participation in some sectors such as tourism and biotechnology, but with prior analysis.

lgl/Radio Havana Cuba

