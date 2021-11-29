Cuba offers solidarity to Peru after a strong earthquake

Photo: Taken from RHC

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel expressed his solidarity with the government and people of Peru following a powerful earthquake in the northern region of Amazonas.

“Count on Cuba for your recovery,” the president added on Twitter.

Peruvian municipal authorities in several towns in the province of Condorcanqui reported landslides and other damage caused by the 7.5 magnitude quake, which was felt in almost the entire country and in Ecuador and Colombia at 5:52 a.m. local time.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located by the Geophysical Institute of that country 98 kilometers east of the province of Condorcanqui and at a depth of 131 kilometers.

Hours earlier, at 01:32, the capital Lima was shaken by a strong tremor of magnitude 5.2, with the epicenter located off the city’s coast, 44 kilometers below the seabed and 65 kilometers deep.

lgl/Radio Havana Cuba

