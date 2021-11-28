Havana Biennial to host group show dedicated to Belkis Ayon

Photo: Taken from PL

Some 35 visual artists will join their works in Islas exhibition dedicated to Belkis Ayon and Reinaldo Lopez, key figures in Cuba’s visual arts, as part of the 14th Havana Biennial of the Arts.

According to its organizers, the project will pay tribute to the life and work of Lopez, a member of the national pictorial avant-garde based on the recreation of popular traditions of African origin; and the remarkable engraver Belkis Ayon, who recorded the mysteries of the Afro-Cuban secret society Abakua, in her collographies.

The exhibition, which will open on December 9 at the José António Díaz Peláez Experimental Center for the Visual Arts, will present the artists as islands that emerge through their visual languages to unite in the exercise of creation.

The creators worked individually in recent times and, with no other reference than their own personal world will conjugate practices and esthetic concerns under the wide umbrella that is the 14th Havana Biennial.

Until February 25, 2022, Islas will be accessible to the public for the discovery of that geographic zone where distant territories coexist and unite in the same frontier, art.

mh/msm/chm

lgl/Taken from PL

Impactos: 13