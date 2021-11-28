Another fruitful day on Saturday for Cuba at Cali 2021

Cuba recorded another fruitful day at the First Junior Pan American Games of Cali 2021, a multi-sport event in which it appeared at the close of Saturday in sixth place in the table by countries, with six gold medals, five silver and three bronze.

Above the Cubans in the medal table are Brazil (19-9-13), the United States (15-5-12), Colombia (14-7-20), Mexico (11-28-12) and Argentina (8-7-8). From seventh to 11th place are Chile (4-6-10), Venezuela (2-3-6), Dominican Republic (2-3-3), Ecuador (1-1-6) and Aruba (1-0-0), the nations with at least one title.

On Saturday, the main contributions to the medal count were made by judo (2-2-0-0), canoeing (1-0-0), weightlifting (0-1-0) and diving (0-0-1), in that order.

Up to this point, judoists are the most productive in relation to podium presence (2-2-2), followed by diving (2-1-1), canoeing (2-1-0) and weightlifting (0-1-0), led by ornamentalists Anisley García (2-0-1) and Laydel Domínguez (1-1-0).

In judo, the winners on Saturday were Thalia Nariño, in over 78 kilograms (kg), and Omar Cruz (over 100 kg), with the gold medals, and Sergueis Rodríguez (90 kg) and Idelainnis Gómez (70 kg), with the silver medals.

In canoeing, canoeist Ketherine Nuevo also climbed to the top of the podium in the single-seater (C-1) at 200 meters, while weightlifter Edisnel Enrique Corrales won silver in the 73 kg and diver Anisley won bronze in the 10-meter platform.

Other outstanding performances came from the boxers, who secured two bronze medals with victories in the ring, through welter Jorge Forcades, Ewart Andres Marin (52 kg), a duo that joins the three bronze medals already won since the draw: Khriszthihan Barrera (75 kg), Luis Frank Reynoso (81 kg) and Adrian Fresneda (+91).

The women’s handball team, which finished in fifth place after beating Colombia 39-30, also stood out, as did swimmer Andrea Becali, who finished fifth in the 200m backstroke A final.

Becali, together with Maykol Rabí, Lorena González and Adrián Navarro, repeated fifth place in the mixed 4 x 100 relay.

In shooting, the most outstanding performance was the seventh place achieved by Elizabeth Thalía Tamayo in the 10-meter air pistol.

Another piece of good news on Saturday was the first victory of the Cuban baseball team, defeating Brazil by two runs to zero, with excellent work by starter Maikel Cruz, who struck out 11 times and gave away only one ticket.

lgl/Taken from RHC

