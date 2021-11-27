India reiterates its position against US blockade against Cuba

Photo: Taken from PL

India has reiterated its position against the US blockade against Cuba, after a meeting between Cuban Ambassador here Alejandro Simancas and Srinivas Gotru, Joint Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social (UNES) Division at the local Ministry of External Affairs.

Likewise, the two sides reiterated their support for the strengthening of the Non-Aligned Movement, from which both India and Cuba are founding members, a diplomatic source stated.

During the exchange, the good state of the historical ties that unite both countries, both bilaterally and in the multilateral sphere, was noted.

Both representatives highlighted the common positions defended by the two countries on international relations issues such as the respect to the international law, multilateralism, self-determination and non-interference in the internal affairs of other States, among other matters.

