Container with medical aid for Cuba ready in Belgium

Cubans living in Belgium and supportive citizens of that European country are concentrating tons of donations of medical equipment and supplies to be sent to the Caribbean island, the third shipment in the last six months.

Reinaldo Romero, the coordinator of the Cuba Soberana project, told Prensa Latina, “We will spend the day moving the shipment from Belgian cities such as the capital Brussels, Bruges, Ghent, and Antwerp to Rotterdam, in the neighboring Netherlands, from where a container will soon leave for its destination.”

Cardiology equipment, hospital furniture, wheelchairs, bathtubs for the elderly, 120,000 sanitary masks, surgical gloves, and medicines, among other resources, are part of the new shipment, which follows the two sent in July.

According to Romero, it is months of work to collect the aid, in an initiative that brings together Cubans and Belgians sensitive to the situation of the Caribbean island hit not only by the Covid-19 pandemic, like the rest of the world, but also by the tightening of the US blockade.

“This is for Cuba, for love of the homeland,” he commented in a few words.

