“I am Fidel!”, ratified Cuban young people

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic attends homage to Fidel Castro.
The ceremony took place at the University of Havana in memory of Historic Leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro on the fifth anniversary of his death.
Cuban young people ratified their support for the Cuban Revolution, the Communist Party and Fidel Castro Ruz.
“I am Fidel”, shouted cuban young people at the University of Havana. Photos: Yanirys Vicente Legrá.

