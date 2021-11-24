Cuban Minister of Justice, Oscar Manuel Silvera Martínez. Photo: Taken from RHC

Justice Minister Oscar Silvera Martínez has rejected Cuba’s unjustified and discriminatory inclusion in the Trafficking in Persons Report issued unilaterally by the U.S. State Department.

He pointed out that it is unacceptable for the U.S. to accuse Cuba of encouraging human trafficking or the practice of slavery”.

Silvera further explained that the purpose of this action is to denigrate the commendable work of Cuban health professionals who, for decades and with a profound vocation of solidarity and humanism, have voluntarily provided their assistance in dozens of countries including in the fight against COVID-19.

lgl/Taken from Radio Havana Cuba

