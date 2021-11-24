Cuba prepares activities for Women Filmmakers’ Showcase

Photo: Taken from PL

The Women Filmmakers’ Showcase, one of the most awaited events by female directors currently working in Cuba, will open the debate on their roles and speeches within the circuit.

The four-day program of activities will include the issuing of the stamp: Ending violence against girls and women, as well as a theoretical panel entitled “From Sara Gomez to the new female filmmakers,” involving several generations.

Films, debates will mark the community profile of the event organized by the Gender Committee of the Cuban Film Institute (ICAIC), which will watch over female equity within the island’s audiovisual panorama.

Two poster exhibitions will accompany the Festival, the first one already available at the lobby of the Charles Chaplin movie theater, where the work by Cuban film directors is exhibited; while the second one denounces gender violence.

More than 40 movies, among them full-length figure films, short-length films, documentary films and animated films, are included in the event, which will enable a thorough analysis of women’s participation, from different points of view, in films produced in Cuba.

ef/iff/oda/chm

lgl/Taken from Pl

Impactos: 15