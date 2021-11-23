President of Cuba gives a conference at a scientific event

Photo: Taken from PL

The III International Scientific Convention of Science, Technology and Society UCLV 2021, began at the Marta Abreu Central University of this city with a conference given by the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

As a Doctor of Science at this University, Díaz-Canel presented in a virtual way the topic Government management system based on science and innovation, which was part of his doctoral thesis, in addition to being a graduate of this university.

The conference was screened live in front of the delegates present at the historic Villa Clara High School House Theater.

Díaz-Canel highlighted the existence in Cuba, since the beginning of the Revolution, of an active policy of knowledge and science, guided under the vision and thought of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro.

The also First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba said there are examples of capacity building in science, technology and innovation well articulated in society, such as the Business Group of Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries of Cuba (BioCubaFarma), which is dedicated to the production of biotechnological and generic drugs.

Doctor in Science Osana Molerio, Rector of the Central University, gave the opening remarks of the meeting, for the first time in virtual mode and under the slogan: “Innovation, Contributions, Challenges and Perspectives for Sustainable Development”.

This is the most important scientific event of the Central University and will include 9 symposia and 62 conferences, with more than 1,400 participants from 29 nations.

