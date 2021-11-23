Canadian solidarity brigade visits Cuba

Photo: Taken from RHC

The 27th Canadian Brigade ‘Ernesto Che Guevara,’ the first volunteer and solidarity brigade that Cuba has received in the new normal, is in Cuba.

Brigade members visited the ’28 de Septiembre’ Service Complex, in the La Güinera neighborhood of Havana, where profound social transformations are taking place, led by its inhabitants under the guidance of the Government and the Communist Party.

The contingent is made up of 11 activists and will carry out volunteer work.

While in Cuba, these friends will learn about the democratic and electoral system, exchange with scientists about the development of anti-virus vaccines and share with internationalist doctors.

They will also tour around the provinces of Havana, Pinar del Río, and Matanzas and pay tribute to Commander in Chief Fidel Castro.

The Ernesto Che Guevara Brigade belongs to the Canadian Network of Solidarity with Cuba. It has intensified its activism on the Internet with virtual events against the blockade on the 17th of each month.

