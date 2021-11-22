Population with complete Covid-19 vaccine scheme increases in Cuba

Photo: Taken from RHC

Over 9 million people, some 80.8 percent of Cuba’s vaccine-eligible population, are fully immunized with the COVID-19 Cuba-made vaccines, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) informed.

On November 19, 10,126,186 Cubans had received at least one dose of the Soberana 02 vaccine, developed by the Finlay Vaccines Institute (IFV), or Abdala (CIGB-66), created by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), the MINSAP stated on its website.

This figure includes convalescent patients more than two months after suffering from COVID-19, to whom a single shot of Soberana Plus, also by IFV, was administered.

Cuba has administrated up to 27,850,290 doses of vaccines, the note added.

Taken from RHC

