Cuba ratifies cooperation agreement at Unesco

The Cuban government signed and ratified Friday before UNESCO the regional agreement for the Recognition of Studies, Degrees, and Diplomas of Higher Education in Latin America and the Caribbean, incorporation it framed in its commitment to international cooperation.

Cuba representative to the UN Specialized Agency, Yahima Esquivel, signed the protocol and handed it to Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO’s Director-General.

UNESCO considered the instrument a tool to strengthen access to education as a human right and a public good through the mutual recognition of degrees among the region’s countries.

It also highlighted the possibility it offers students to continue their studies anywhere in Latin America and the Caribbean, promoting inclusion and learning opportunities.

As another of the strengths of the regional agreement, Cuba pointed out that it will contribute to the quality of higher education institutions and the training of students, professors, and researchers.

