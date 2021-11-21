Cuba celebrated National Defense Day

Photo: Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

Cuba celebrated this Saturday National Defense Day, after two days of the Moncada Exercise.

Activities planned for the day include the training of the popular forces, namely Territorial Troops Militias and the Production and Defense Brigades, the defense zones and the units of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior, in the interest of fulfilling the missions conceived in the doctrine of the All People’s War.

In addition to the troops, state institutions and agencies, economic entities, social institutions, and political and mass organizations will participate in the Defense Day drills. They will recap the tasks they should perform in the case of exceptional situations.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel highlighted on Twitter the importance for the US-besieged Caribbean island to remain combat-ready.

“We are a Revolution aware that its example makes those who oppose it uncomfortable. We are a Revolution that would not survive, and this must be clearly understood, the mistake of neglecting its defense.”

Diaz-Canel described the celebration as a genuine exercise of popular participation.

These days of combative preparation occur given the improvement of the COVID-19 epidemiological control on the island and in the context of the reopening for the return to the new normality.

Army General Raúl Castro and President Miguel Díaz-Canel headed last Thursday the start of the Moncada 2021 Strategic Exercise in the country.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

