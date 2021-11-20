New floating power plant deployed in Havana Bay

Photo: Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

The arrival in Cuba of a new floating power plant for electricity generation will add 130 megawatts (MW) of power to the National Electric System, according to a tweet by Lázaro Guerra Hernández, technical director of Unión Eléctrica.

“The 130 MW floating power plant to be located in Havana Bay is already in Cuba. It will improve the country’s generation capacity,” the executive said on that social media network.

Previously, and due to an agreement between Cuba and the Turkish company Karadeniz Holding, another of these plants is located in Mariel Bay. The company’s start-up included Cuba, then, in a group of nine countries with floating facilities for electricity production. It is the first of its kind in Latin America.

