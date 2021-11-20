Air Canada to resume flights to Cuba and other Caribbean destinations

Air Canada jet

Air Canada confirmed that it will resume flights to Cuba and other sun and beach destinations in the Caribbean, which were suspended at the beginning of the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Canadian airline has already published the future trips scheduled for the coming months of June and July, which will depart from the cities of Toronto and Montreal.

Unless the last-minute health situation indicates otherwise, Air Canada will include in its itinerary Varadero and Cayo Coco, popular sun and beach destinations in Cuba, both with a weekly flight starting July 3.

Historically, Canada is among the main countries of origin of tourists to Caribbean nations such as Cuba. Since the middle of last year, the largest of the Antilles opened some of its popular sun and beach destinations to international tourism under strict security protocols in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

