Cuban President attends ceremony for the reopening of the school year

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel led here the main ceremony for the reopening of the school year for primary school students.

The head of state visited the Pedro Domingo Murillo elementary school, in Libertad School City, where around 490 students attend out of the more than 700 thousand that are returning to the classrooms throughout the country.

The Minister of Education, Ena Elsa Velázquez, the Spanish MEP Manu Pineda and other directors were also part of the group.

In declarations to Prensa Latina, the Minister of Education stressed that the challenges are greater in this restart of the school year since teachers have to work harder to prepare their students and systematize the educational contents.

Previously, the minister explained that around 1.7 million students are already in 10,754 educational institutions in the country.

Of these, more than 90 percent have resumed the school year vaccinated with the nationally produced immunogens.

On national television, Velázquez emphasized that they received reports of the arrival of the students with joy, tranquility and confidence in all the schools of the country.

“It is a real party,” she said, urging teachers and students to follow all the hygienic-sanitary measures in each school.

Moments before Díaz-Canel highlighted the national rejoicing for the incorporationd of students to classes, the resumption of international flights and the reopening of cultural, social and economic spaces.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez also highlighted on Twitter that the new normalcy “gives us back the longed-for daily life. With new dreams and goals #CubaVive, it opens to the world and is reborn.”

