Cuba reopened its borders to tourism and international travelers

Cuba’s tourism industry is fully resumed as of this Monday, after almost two years of closures and restrictions.

Its main goal is to reconquer clients and recover the space gained in the international market.

After a severe confrontation with the Covid-19 pandemic and a massive immunization campaign, Cuba decided to open its borders and restart tourist activities after administering some 27 million doses of its Soberana 02, Soberana Plus, and Abdala vaccines by the end of last Friday.

Along with these actions, four thousand new hotel rooms and a variety of recreational options were added.

It is also noteworthy that workers in the transportation, customs, immigration, and aviation sectors, together with Public Health workers, were among the first to be vaccinated and were given a booster dose before the reopening.

As of today, there will be an increase in flights and arrivals. The island’s ten international airports are ready to receive more than 400 flights per week, a figure that is still variable given the demands of airlines to travel to the Caribbean island, including U.S. airlines, which should reach 147 arrivals per week.

Although Cuba eliminated quarantine for international travelers (Cubans or foreigners), the presentation of certificates issued in the countries of origin and medical follow-up during their stay will be undertaken as part of the epidemiological control established.

