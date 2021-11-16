Bio-sanitary guarantee in Cuba’s beach resort for tourist reopening

Photo: Taken from PL

Varadero, Cuba’s main beach resort begins the winter season with biosecurity guarantees for visitors, and in compliance with the bio-sanitary protocols in the facilities, a tourist source stated.

“In addition, tourism workers in Matanzas are receiving a booster dose of Abdala (CIGB-66) Covid-19 vaccine,” Yanseli Perez Marrero, a sales representative of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) in this western province, told Prensa Latina.

Cuban authorities announced in late October the reopening of borders as of November 15, and in line with that projection, Varadero proceeded to a gradual reopening of hotels, and some 30 accommodations are operating since this Monday.

Perez Marrero recalled that this Monday, Air Transat, from Canada, also restarts operations at night-time hours, with four weekly departures in November, which will increase in December.

Previously, Air Canada started flights from the northern nation on July 1 and Sunwing, also from Canada, began operations on October 8, all of them with itineraries to the Juan Gualberto Gomez International Airport in Matanzas, the second major air terminal in Cuba after the Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport.

The MINTUR forecasts are favorable for the vital tourist activity in Varadero, also known as “Playa Azul” (Blue Beach), which has the power to move other economic branches.

