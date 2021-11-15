Cuban FM denounces US communication campaign

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez condemned the US political and media campaign against Cuba, which includes free access to private networks, from their servers, to surf the internet.

“They are announcing a VPN (virtual private network) that is oddly free for users in #Cuba, while the rest of the world has to pay for it. No one will be taken aback by the fact that this service is sustained by 19 servers located in the United States,” Rodriguez tweeted.

The minister questioned the fact that this service is free only for Cubans, “which means they want to sell out our sovereignty.”

“This is a lucrative business for the anti-Cuban subversive industry that desperately follows a destabilizing plan doomed to fail,” Rodriguez stressed.

This is part of a strategy instigated in the United States to destroy the Revolution with actions of a so-called soft coup, he said.

