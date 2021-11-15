Cuba solidarity actions take place around the world

Photo: Taken from RHC

Messages and rallies of solidarity with Cuba took place worldwide this Sunday to demand the lifting of the unjust U.S. blockade against the Caribbean nation.

Under the slogan “Hands off Cuba,” the Day for Dignity and Sovereignty held its penultimate date in Germany to demand the end of the U.S. blockade against the archipelago.

Photo: Taken from RHC

The Cuba Solidarity Forum in Ireland carried out various activities in favor of Cuba and against the blockade.

Photo: Taken from RHC

The Federation of Students of the Latin American School of Medicine, for its part, expressed its solidarity with Cuba, ratifying that they are called by the show of respect that the nation offers by continuing to face the challenges of life with the highest principles of solidarity, justice and humanism. in Colombia, the end of the United States blockade of Cuba overwhelmingly rejected for 29 years in the United Nations.

Photo: Taken from RHC

Meanwhile, the Union of the Democratic Youth of Palestine reiterated its support for Cuba in the face of the hostility of the U.S. government, during a ceremony in the Mar Elias (St. Elias) refugee camp in Lebanon.

Photo: Taken from RHC

From Russia, the Russian Committee for the Elimination of the Blockade against Cuba reiterated its calls to support the island amid the attempts by Washington and its allies to destabilize the country.

Photo: Taken from RHC

Likewise, the France Cuba solidarity association condemned U.S. interference and its destabilizing attempts and ratified its support for its socialist revolution in the face of aggression.

Photo: Taken from RHC

From London, the secretary of the Communist Party of Great Britain-Marxist Leninist, Nina Kosta, sent a message of solidarity.

Trova songs and messages of support to the people and government of Cuba gave life today to a meeting of Guatemalan solidarity groups in the José Martí Square.

lgl/Taken from RHC

