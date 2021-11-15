Cuba defends socialism in peace, says President Diaz-Canel

President Miguel Díaz-Canel addressed participants in the

President Miguel Díaz-Canel affirmed Sunday that Cuba is perfecting its society in peace, defending socialism and emancipation.

He made those statements while accompanying young people in an anti-imperialist sit-in in Havana’s Central Park.

“I am very grateful to be able to spend this Sunday with you,” said the president to representatives of the Cuban civil society who since last Friday and until Sunday have been holding concerts, poetry readings, speeches, documentary screenings, and book presentations.

The head of state stressed that the Caribbean island condemns the campaigns to subvert the internal order and the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States. “Cuba is going to live in peace, and living in peace, we are going to perfect ourselves,” he ratified.

Díaz-Canel participated in the Sit-in of the Red Neckerchiefs initiative, which opposes the unconventional warfare practices against the Caribbean nation.

In the voices of those present, phrases such as ‘The homeland is not alone’ and ‘Put your heart into Cuba’ greeted the president, who also listened to songs by Cuban troubadour Tony Avila.

Students, workers, homemakers, and members of the LGBTIQ+ community participated in the anti-imperialist sit-in to voice their

support of the emancipation struggles and the commitment of its members to perfectible socialism.

At the same time, Cuba is receiving the support of supportive friends and Cubans living in more than 80 cities around the world, who are celebrating the country’s return to normality tomorrow, Monday, after months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

