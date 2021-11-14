Díaz-Canel: Education, science and culture can and must transform the world

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel. Photo: Taken from RHC

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on the occasion of its 75th anniversary.

On behalf of the Cuban people and government, the President conveyed their appreciation to the organization.

He pointed out that the guarantee of free and high-quality education in the Caribbean island, the remarkable results of Cuban science, and the massification of culture and sports are essential achievements of Cuba in UNESCO’s fields of competence.

“The world needs the moral and intellectual authority of this Organization to build the new world order we need, based on international cooperation, without blockades or unilateral sanctions against countries of the South,” Diaz-Canel said.

In his video message, he stressed that education, science, and culture can and must transform the world because they are the foundation of peace and sustainable development.

In concluding his remarks, he reaffirmed Cuba’s deep commitment to UNESCO’s noble mission and the values it represents.

lgl/Taken from RHC

