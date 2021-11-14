Cuban President urges to maintain anti-Covid-19 measures

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel urged his people to maintain measures to fight Covid-19 before the coming of New Year´s Eve celebrations.

In a TV appearance, the Cuban president claimed that Cuba´s breakthroughs with national vaccines and the booster dose must be complemented with individual and collective responsibility to avoid a pandemic outbreak.

The president recalled that Cuba´s scientific breakthroughs were reached with great effort, amid complex economic conditions, worsened by reduced productive and tourist activities.

In this regard, Díaz-Canel stressed that Cuba stopped receiving over $3 billion income in a year and a half, and out of its few resources available it allocated some $30 million to cover insurance costs to fight Covid-19.

Díaz-Canel also said that before massive arrival of tourists to Cuba as from Nov. 15, conditions were created for those visitors who want to be vaccinated in Cuba.

We know that groups of tourists, in addition to enjoying their stay in Cuba, long for getting vaccinated and capitalizing on Cuban vaccines´ safety, the Cuban president stated.

